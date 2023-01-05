Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new Fire Chief Bent Koch

The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced Bent Koch as Chief of Heartland Fire & Rescue Department.

LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department.

Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief Steve Swaney retired on December 30, 2022.

"Chief Koch has recently moved up the Heartland Fire & Rescue ranks as Fire Division Chief. In his prior role, Koch oversaw the Operations Division, which includes eight fire stations and 110 sworn personnel," City of La Mesa officials said.

Newly appointed Chief Koch graduated from California State University Long Beach with a Master's degree in Emergency Service Administration.

Chief Koch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Studies from CSULB, an Associate's degree in Fire Protection Technology from Miramar College, and a Fire Officer Certification from the California State Fire Marshal.

City of La Mesa officials said Cheif Koch started his career in fire service in 1994 with the Julian Cuyamaca Fire Protection District as a volunteer.

"The City of La Mesa hired him as a firefighter in July 1998. Chief Koch has served various roles that include the positions of Firefighter, Fire Engineer, Fire Captain, Fire Battalion Chief, and Fire Division Chief. Additionally, Chief Koch has served as a Strike Team Leader and Division Group Supervisor on large wildland fires across the state for over ten years," officials said.

Chief Koch was said to be sworn into his new role on January 10, 2023, at La Mesa's first council meeting of the year.