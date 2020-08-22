Solana Beach restaurant burglarized, forced to temporarily shut down

Homestead Café usually has customers enjoying outdoor dining every evening, but that is tough to do now after all of their outdoor furniture was stolen.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A Solana Beach café is having a hard time trying to figure out how to serve its customers after someone stole their outdoor seating.

On the Homestead Café 's social media you can see what a typical weekend night looks like. A musician usually plays along while customers enjoy humble, comfort food the café is known for.

But earlier this week someone stole all of their tables, chairs and décor.

Marie and Jamie Brawn purchased the café two years ago to complement their catering business.

“Our job in hospitality is to make you feel welcomed, come into our home,” said Marie Brawn, Homestead Café owner.

When the pandemic hit, they closed down their restaurant business and instead began helping others.

"We’ve served 14,000 meals to families in need since the shutdown," said Brawn.“Yes, we are in a bad situation ourselves. I just think the message is to keep going, keep giving back."

They spent $2,500 for new furniture to make sure that their business was set up properly outside to follow the state and county's rules around the COVID-19 pandemic.

" All of this furniture that all of us have outside. It’s having to buy umbrellas, make the space welcoming. It’s a lot of money", said Brawn. “We’re doing our best, then something like this happens and you try to find a reason why. What’s the greater good. What’s the lesson here?”

The Brawns say they're not angry they just need to find a way to stay open.

They've set up a Go Fund Me page and say any extra money will go towards purchasing a security camera and to feed needy children K-12.