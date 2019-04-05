SAN DIEGO — A trip of a lifetime kicked off Friday for some San Diego local WWII and Korean War veterans.

They took off early Friday morning for Washington, D.C. as part of San Diego Honor Flight and will visit monuments and memorials dedicated to them and their fallen comrades.

One of the veterans on the trip is one of the first female commanding officers in the U.S. Navy.

American Airlines even decorated the cabin with American flags. A big surprise during the flight was when veterans on board received 4,200 letters written from family and local students. Family members also wrote letters for their loved ones.

The group will land in Washington D.C. Saturday evening and they will visit the memorials on Saturday.