SAN DIEGO — Eighty-three veterans along with our own Abbie Alford are set to take part in an incredibly emotional event over the next three days. They are all set to take off on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the countless memorials our nation’s capital has to offer.

The group includes veterans who fought in World War II and the Korean War. Many of them have never been able to visit the war memorials that were built in their honor.

Chris Gros talked with 101-year old World War II veteran, Glen Billman about what going on a trip like this means. Billman said that the trip gives him a feeling of being recognized for his time in the Navy. He went on to say that he and his son were very fortunate to be able to go on this trip because he recently turned 101.

During the Honor Flight, there are emotional and grateful moments as war heroes open letters written by students and family members and fire trucks line the tarmac.

For many of our heroes that didn't received a proper homecoming following the war, Sunday will be unforgettable as thousands of people will line Terminal 2 at Lindbergh Field to welcome them back.

The group will land in Washington D.C. Saturday evening and they will visit the memorials on Saturday.