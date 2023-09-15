Recent rains boosting harvest for Julian farms

Fall is in the air and that means it's time to pick apples at Julian orchards.

JULIAN, Calif. — September means a lot of things in Southern California: Labor Day, children heading back to school, the unofficial end of Summer, and here in Julian, it's time to pick Apples where you can get a taste of Fall. Eva Elmblad is the GM at Julian Farm and Orchard; she says the Winter rain helped.

"It's been a really busy year, every year there's a high demand for U-Pick Julian apples. this year we have an abundance... more apples and larger apples than we typically see up here," Elmblad said.

"Crunch of an apple, My goodness look at how juicy that is. How about them apples," Shawn said.

The orchard is just outside of Julian on HWY. 78 in Wynola. They also have a Sunflower field, a Haybale maze, and an animal sanctuary. Just a few miles away is another orchard.

Former Mayor of San Diego and radio talk show Host Roger Hedgecock was there, now turned apple farmer.

"We're at the Vulcan Valley Apple Farm, which is 10 acres of 8,000 Apple trees in 7 varieties," Hedgecock said. "These semi-dwarf trees put the apples right at the kids' level. They can eat them right off the tree which is way different than in the store."

There's a reason you can do that.

"The Beauty of this orchard is we don't use chemicals. The fact is they're sweet and ripe and they don't have anything on them except the natural apple," Hedgecock said.

"Weather is always a big part of farming. Did Mother Nature play a key role?" Shawn asked.

"Oh my gosh, yes! 45" of rain as opposed to 9" during the drought year," Hedgecock responded.

Which is making for the best harvest Hedgecock has ever seen.

"The Fact is the Apples look as good as they've ever looked in the 9 harvests I've been here before," Hedgecock said.

Here's a tip for picking: "You take it like this, you give it a little twist and pop. If it comes off it's going to be a ripe Apple."

Most orchards are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 am - 4 pm.