LithoMosaic depicting La Jolla Grand Canyons largest in the world

SAN DIEGO — The LithoMosaic depicting the La Jolla Grand Canyons below the surface of the ocean off La Jolla Shores were inspired by the legendary Oceanographer Walter Munk from Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The map is the largest LithoMosaic in the world and is located at the south end of Kellogg Park.

"It is our hope the map will inspire, and people will love it and want to protect what it represents. Protection and conservation is the final take away," explained Wick Alexander, one of the artists.

The mosaic is designed to be educational with 123 true to life size creatures, from the tiny Spanish Shawl all the way up to the orphaned baby Grey whale JJ. You'll find the surf breaks along the shore, dive sites in the ocean and what you'll find underwater as well as the marine protected area that lets it all flourish.

"La Lolla is a jewel above water and below and the map brings the ecological wonderland to the canyons to life that so wonderfully merges art and education," said Margarete Leinen the Director of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Bryce Deheyn was one of the kids that Walter inspired.

"I think Walter really liked kids and it's all about education he had found characteristics, he liked kids and chocolate and he was always positive and this map really reflects this," said Deheyn.