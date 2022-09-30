Bratwurst, beer, community | La Mesa's 49th annual Oktoberfest returns

LA MESA, Calif. — The last day of September also marks the official kick off of La Mesa’s 49th annual Oktoberfest.
What you should know
- The main street festival is free
- For $5, you can get into all 3 Biergartens
- There are upgraded VIP experiences available also
The CBS 8 team had fun just walking around and meeting people. We found that it’s a homecoming of sorts. Vicki and Steve Edwards came from Sacramento to meet friends. She said, “We’re here for the polka music because we love the Chicken Dance. This is the best Oktoberfest in San Diego.”
There are 3 stages of non-stop music featuring:
- Rock
- Pop
- DJ’s
- Traditional Bavarian music
- German music
La Mesa’s Mayor Mark Arapostathis has been coming to Oktoberfest since he was 11.
“It's more than just beer that's what the Oktobergest is in La Mesa. It brings the community together,” Arapostathis said. “I do see a lot of my students. They say- Hey Dr. A. And I say hey, behave yourselves."
Fun for kids
- Activities run the length of Main Street
- Hoola hooping
- Face painting
- Carnival games
- Rides
- Dog races
- Doggy fashion show
The food
Of course there’s food. Lots of it.
- Brautwurst
- Burritos
- Gigantic pretzels
- Locally owned restaurants in downtown La Mesa are open too.
You have all weekend to catch it, the last bands hit the stage Sunday at 8 p.m
