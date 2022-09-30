Bratwurst, beer, community | La Mesa's 49th annual Oktoberfest returns

Thousands will head to La Mesa for a weekend filled with beer, bratwurst, music and the chicken dance. It's free and you can celebrate Oktoberfest all weekend long.

LA MESA, Calif. — The last day of September also marks the official kick off of La Mesa’s 49th annual Oktoberfest.

What you should know

The main street festival is free

For $5, you can get into all 3 Biergartens

There are upgraded VIP experiences available also

The CBS 8 team had fun just walking around and meeting people. We found that it’s a homecoming of sorts. Vicki and Steve Edwards came from Sacramento to meet friends. She said, “We’re here for the polka music because we love the Chicken Dance. This is the best Oktoberfest in San Diego.”

There are 3 stages of non-stop music featuring:

Rock

Pop

DJ’s

Traditional Bavarian music

German music

La Mesa’s Mayor Mark Arapostathis has been coming to Oktoberfest since he was 11.

“It's more than just beer that's what the Oktobergest is in La Mesa. It brings the community together,” Arapostathis said. “I do see a lot of my students. They say- Hey Dr. A. And I say hey, behave yourselves."

Fun for kids

Activities run the length of Main Street

Hoola hooping

Face painting

Carnival games

Rides

Dog races

Doggy fashion show

The food

Of course there’s food. Lots of it.

Brautwurst

Burritos

Gigantic pretzels

Locally owned restaurants in downtown La Mesa are open too.

You have all weekend to catch it, the last bands hit the stage Sunday at 8 p.m