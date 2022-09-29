x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The Four

Weekend Watch September 30–October 2 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

More Videos

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!

SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular

  • Saturdays and Sundays through October 31
  • Kids can trick-or-treat, meet their favorite characters, and explore decorative trails
  • Kids Go FREE with a paid adult ticket to SeaWorld, including Halloween Spooktacular weekends   

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream

  • Select dates through October 31
  • SeaWorld turns into something scary when night falls, and fills with terrifying creatures! Check out the parks scary zones, haunted houses, live shows, and nighttime coaster rides!
  • Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed nighttime event


La Mesa Oktoberfest

  • September 30 through October 2
  • 49th annual family-friendly, free celebration!
  • 3 Biergartens, Kids Activities, German and International Foods, Games and more!
  • To learn more or to purchase VIP packages, head to their website!

RELATED: News 8 Throwback: Showcasing the San Diego neighborhoods of La Mesa and El Cajon

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

  • Saturday, October 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Chula Vista Center
  • Live music, Folkorico dancers, games, crafts and more
  • Shop local Hispanic small business vendor booths and enter to win giveaway
  • The family-friendly event is free!

RELATED: Mi Gente: Our Stories

Pacific Beachfest

  • Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • From Felspar street to Thomas along the boardwalk in Pacific Beach
  • The free event kicks off with a half marathon, and is filled with music, drinks, and a fish taco contest!
  • To learn more or to register for any events, head to the website!

RELATED: Fall in San Diego | Food, fun, festivals will have you feeling the season

Cocktail for a Cause Fundraiser

  • Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m.
  • Hosted by the Positive Movement Foundation, who work with underserved San Diego schools to provide students with the tools needed for success
  • Buy tickets here

Kids Free San Diego

  • All October kids eat, stay, and play for free!
  • Kids 12 and under receive free admission with a paid adult to more than 50 of San Diego County’s favorite museums, historic sites, aquariums, gardens and more!
  • Start the month of by checking out San Diego's Air and Space Museum!

San Diego Restaurant Week

  • Restaurant Week ends Sunday, October 2
  • Check out 100+ restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods – all serving special prix fixe menus
  • For a full list of restaurants participating go to their website

RELATED: San Diego Restaurant Week returns with over 100 restaurants


Digital Gym Cinema

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out