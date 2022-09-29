Weekend Watch September 30–October 2 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!
SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular
- Saturdays and Sundays through October 31
- Kids can trick-or-treat, meet their favorite characters, and explore decorative trails
- Kids Go FREE with a paid adult ticket to SeaWorld, including Halloween Spooktacular weekends
SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream
- Select dates through October 31
- SeaWorld turns into something scary when night falls, and fills with terrifying creatures! Check out the parks scary zones, haunted houses, live shows, and nighttime coaster rides!
- Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed nighttime event
La Mesa Oktoberfest
- September 30 through October 2
- 49th annual family-friendly, free celebration!
- 3 Biergartens, Kids Activities, German and International Foods, Games and more!
- To learn more or to purchase VIP packages, head to their website!
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
- Saturday, October 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Chula Vista Center
- Live music, Folkorico dancers, games, crafts and more
- Shop local Hispanic small business vendor booths and enter to win giveaway
- The family-friendly event is free!
Pacific Beachfest
- Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- From Felspar street to Thomas along the boardwalk in Pacific Beach
- The free event kicks off with a half marathon, and is filled with music, drinks, and a fish taco contest!
- To learn more or to register for any events, head to the website!
Cocktail for a Cause Fundraiser
- Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m.
- Hosted by the Positive Movement Foundation, who work with underserved San Diego schools to provide students with the tools needed for success
- Buy tickets here
Kids Free San Diego
- All October kids eat, stay, and play for free!
- Kids 12 and under receive free admission with a paid adult to more than 50 of San Diego County’s favorite museums, historic sites, aquariums, gardens and more!
- Start the month of by checking out San Diego's Air and Space Museum!
San Diego Restaurant Week
- Restaurant Week ends Sunday, October 2
- Check out 100+ restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods – all serving special prix fixe menus
- For a full list of restaurants participating go to their website
- Movies playing this weekend include:
- Let the Little Light Shine
- Suspiria