Larry Millete back in court for a bail review hearing

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A bail review hearing will be held on Thursday for Larry Millete who is accused in the killing of his wife, May “Maya'' Millete.

Thursday’s court appearance comes after prosecutors filed a court motion aimed at keeping him in jail. In the filing, Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles argues if Larry Millete is released on bail, he might try to kill a man who allegedly had an affair with his missing wife.

The motion filed October 21 and entitled “People’s request to deny bail” contained new information in the case including quotes of statements she allegedly made to friends in 2020 about her husband.

“Larry does have a scary temper... nothing the people outside of the family have seen,” Maya is quoted as saying last year. “I don't think he would hurt me, but I think he would hurt the kids to get back at me."

The prosecutor wrote that Larry Millete would not only be a danger to his children – as well as a flight risk – if released on bail; but he might also try to murder the man he suspected of having an affair with his wife, May.

“The defendant told May's brother he was willing to pay $20,000... to possibly kill the man involved in the affair with May," the motion stated.

News 8 is not identifying the man involved in the alleged affair, and he has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

But prosecutors clearly believe the man's life may be in danger if Larry Millete gets out on bail.

"The defendant sent photographs of the man to the spell casters indicating he had done research… to hurt or cause the death of the man he believed was the cause of his broken relationship with May,” the prosecutor wrote.

Millete’s attorney, Bonita Martinez, did not respond to a News 8 request for comment and she has not yet filed a written response in court.