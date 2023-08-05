Petition: Larry Millete’s house in Chula Vista close to foreclosure

Maya's sister asked a judge to appoint a fiduciary conservator over the missing woman's estate.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista house of missing woman Maya Millete may soon be sold, according to court filings asking a judge to appoint a conservator over the estate.

Maya's husband, Larry Millete, remains in jail, charged with murdering his wife.

The couple’s three children have lived in the family's home on Paseo Los Gatos under the custody of the paternal grandparents since Millete’s arrest a year and a half ago,

Now, a $1.2 million home may be sold to avoid foreclosure, according to a petition filed last month by Maya's sister, Maricris Douaillet, asking a judge to appoint a conservator to facilitate the sale.

"A conservator is urgently needed to address pressing financial issues regarding her estate, including pending foreclosure proceedings regarding her residence,” the petition reads.

The house currently cannot be sold without a court-appointed conservator to sign paperwork on Maya's behalf.

The property has about $600,000 in equity, according to Bonita Martinez, the attorney representing both Larry Millete and his parents.

“There's no income coming from Larry and Maya. There's just no income at all. So, the bank gave [Larry's parents] a forbearance not to pay the mortgage for a year,” Martinez said in a phone interview with CBS 8.

Martinez said she is not opposed to appointing a conservator and selling the property.

She said Larry’s parents plan to stay in Chula Vista, so the three children remain in the same schools.

"A neighbor offered their house to be rented to them. Any time they want to move, they're ready to take them,” Martinez said.

Meanwhile, the battle over guardianship of the Millete children continues in San Diego probate court between Larry's parents and Maya's sister. Both sides are arguing over visitation during the summer months. At a hearing Monday, the judge said a final decision on custody of the children likely will not be made until after Larry's murder trial is concluded.

Larry Millete’s next appearance in criminal court will be Thursday, May 11. His murder trial is set for October 9 in Chula Vista court.

