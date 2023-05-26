Loved ones mourn death of 20-year-old father shot and killed outside San Diego Central Library

Trey Walker left behind a 10-month-old daughter named Ella.

SAN DIEGO — Family and friends describe the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed outside the Central Library on Tuesday as funny, outgoing, and the life of the party.

Friday there was a growing memorial of candles and flowers for Trey Walker outside the library.

Loved ones tell CBS 8 that Walker was a new father and that he loved being a dad. He had a 10-month-old baby named Ella with his girlfriend.

According to San Diego Police, 21-year-old Kenneth Chaney shot and killed Walker in the atrium of the library, after Walker and a group of people confronted him over a stolen backpack.

A 24-year-old male was also shot, but is expected to survive. A witness told CBS 8, Chaney tried to shoot a third man, but missed.

Chaney was arrested Thursday near University Avenue and Interstate 15. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder charges.