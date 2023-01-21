Man arrested on suspicion of setting firefighters equipment on fire in Pacific Beach

A man suspected of setting two fires at a Pacific Beach fire station was arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of setting two fires at a Pacific Beach fire station was arrested Friday.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called to investigate two fires set on Jan. 7, and investigators from the team gathered evidence from the scenes and identified Brett Hoffman as a suspect in both arsons, San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Hoffman was arrested at 1:40 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Pacific Beach Drive and booked into the San Diego County Jail on multiple counts of arson to property, Sharki said.

The first fire was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 behind San Diego Fire-Rescue Station 21 in the 4200 block of Mission Boulevard, where a watercraft belonging to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Division was set on fire, police said.

At approximately 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 7, another fire was reported at the exact location, where another lifeguard vehicle was set on fire and destroyed. The fire spread and ultimately destroyed a second vehicle and damaged a third, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these fires was asked to call the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.