March Meowness | Here is how to vote for your favorite local pet

San Diego Humane Society's March Meowness competition continues! More than 1,400 photo entries were already sent in with more than 15,000 votes.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society's March Meowness competition continues.

More than 1,400 photo entries were already sent in with more than 15,000 votes.

You can vote in just a few days!

Yes, NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament is going on, but who cares about that when you have cute kittens playing in a local-friendly photo contest called March Meowness?

Animal lovers sent in their photos in the last week and a half.

The top runners in the bracket so far are "Bones" in first place, followed by "Kenobi" and "Diva."

"It's a really fun time to vote for your favorite photo and get engaged and highlight your pets," said Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society.

Photo submissions are over, but don’t fret you can still vote for your favorite pet on San Diego Humane Society’s website starting March 16th for the opening round match-up of the top 64 seeds.

On March 18th, the furry competitors will fight for a spot in the Sweet 16.

On April 4th, the 2023 March Meowness champion will be crowned. First through eighth place winners will receive a Petco gift card ranging from $50 to $250 dollars.

And if you don’t have a pet yet...

“We are waiving all adoption fees for adult dogs 7 months and older, so if you don’t have your favorite pet, you can adopt now and enter in for next year's March Meowness," said Thompson.

In a few weeks, kittens Mon and Mitzy will be up for adoption.

"Milton doesn’t have an eye and 2 deformities in front limbs. He was given splints to learn how to walk better since he was knuckling on his feet. It's always nice for people to adopt here at our shelter and give them a nice home," said Aileen Pantoja with the San Diego Humane Society.