SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will be joined by City Councilmember Scott Sherman and Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell at a media briefing to discuss preliminary city financial figures in light of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic is having on San Diego’s economy.

Mayor Faulconer will also provide other updates on the city’s fight against the coronavirus.

Earlier this week

On Monday, the city of San Diego announced the entirety of Golden Hall and parts of the Convention Center were being converted to homeless shelters with hundreds of beds. Mayor Kevin Faulconer also said the county's nine bridge homeless shelters with public nurses will convert to screening and triage centers.

Faulconer's other big announcement of the week also came Monday when he ordered the closure of all city-owned beaches, parks and trails, citing a lack of physical distance among city residents over the weekend.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask.