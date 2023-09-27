University of Memphis says basketball star Mikey Williams won't play until legal issues resolved

Mikey Williams faces multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon and firing a deadly weapon at a vehicle outside his Jamul home in March.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the newest players of the University of Memphis Tigers' Men's Basketball team, and former San Ysidro star Mikey Williams will not play until his legal issues are resolved.

Williams faces multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon and firing a deadly weapon at an occupied vehicle outside his home in Jamul in March.

“While Mikey Williams is enrolled in online classes at the University of Memphis and remains on the roster, he will not have access to team-related facilities or activities process in California is complete,” the University of Memphis said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement continued, “The process to assess and determine his status with the team will be initiated at that time.”

Williams’ preliminary hearing has been postponed multiple times and is currently scheduled for Oct. 10 at El Cajon Superior Court.

Williams was arrested on April 13 at his home in the 2600 Block of Bratton Valley Road in Jamul. He remains out of custody on a $50,000 bail.

He faces 28 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

He was ordered to stay away from the five victims. He was also told he could not possess any firearms or ammunition.