Mexican Independence Day celebrated at Barrio Logan's iconic Chicano Park

The event, organized by Union del Barrio - a political organization, was meant to celebrate the history, culture and contribution of Latin America nations.

SAN DIEGO — The Mexican community is celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

The community gathered at the iconic Chicano park - the heart of Barrio Logan, with music, traditional bright-colored dance outfits, food and much more.

"The people that live in this barrio are Mexican and have Mexican roots so we really uphold that and are proud of where we come from and the struggle of our people," said Alejandra Ramos, organizer with Union del Barrio.

Attendees say the event represents the growing Mexican community in San Diego and is a way to honor and be proud of their roots.

"I'm proud and to see all my people here, it’s harmonious and you know, it’s awesome," said Juan Duran, who attended the event.

Duran is one of the many who showed out to celebrate and says he’s happy to see the community come together to keep traditions alive, "That is the reason we’re here also to celebrate because it’s our history and it’s something that we’re proud of."

Thursday also kicks off Hispanic Heritage month – a month dedicated to celebrating the different cultures that have positively influenced and enriched the united states.

"We recognize the independence of other countries and other nations, and i think it’s important because we’re not just Mexican in this community, there’s people from migrating from different countries in central and South America and we definitely also acknowledge their struggle and we are in solidarity and we’re going to continue to be here and celebrate all of who we are," said Ramos.

Organizers say events like this, are important to share the culture and rich history with new generations.