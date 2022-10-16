Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex

A woman believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old found dead inside a Mission Valley apartment, was detained by police.

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers detained a woman believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.

A family member called San Diego police to perform a welfare check on the accused mother and her infant, and when officers arrived, they found the infant with serious injuries, police said.

The child was pronounced dead on scene.

IMT Apartments is a luxury one or two-bedroom apartment complex located just east of Interstate 15 near Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

No other details were immediately made available.