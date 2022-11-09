National program helps teenagers improve driving skills

The program was founded in 2018 by racing champion Doug Herbert, following the tragic car crash deaths of his only sons.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Teenagers got a chance to participate in a national program that teaches teens safer ways to drive.

On Sunday, 72 teenage drivers got to participate in the free national defensive driving program called B.R.A.K.E.S.

The program was founded in 2018 by racing champion Doug Herbert, following the tragic car crash deaths of his only sons.

To date, B.R.A.K.E.S. has trained more than 100,000 teens and their parents.

It's a parents worst nightmare: getting a call to inform them that their child has been involved in a vehicle accident.

In most deadly cases, families are mourning the loss and questioning if the accident could have been avoided.

“An accident is when you spill your coffee, a crash is something that could be avoided,” said Brandon Short who is part of B.R.A.K.E.S

According to San Diego Police, the fatal crash rate for people from ages 16 to 19 in the county is three times the rate for those who are 20 and over.

Teenagers who just recently got their driver's license, got the opportunity to learn how to prevent a vehicle accident in the five most common causes of crashes and death.

The free program offers courses on:

Crash avoidance

Off-road recovery

Distraction

Panic stop

Car control/skid recovery.

According to an independent study, teens who have completed the course are 64% less likely to be involved in a car crash up to three years after participating.

“I think it’s important to know how cars have some of these safety features,” said Briggen Laflame, who passed his drivers test a few weeks ago said he took the course to learn how to get himself out of scary driving situations.

He said his dad might have dragged him to the event, but taking the course could save his life in the long run.

If you are interested in signing your teen up for this program, but missed Sunday's event, there will be another event on September 24.

Registration is accessible at this link.