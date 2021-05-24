New home construction in Mira Mesa sparks massive interest

More than 14,000 people have expressed interest in the first 200 homes of the 1,800-unit 3Roots development.

SAN DIEGO — Construction is well underway into the first phase of the 3Roots project in Mira Mesa. Once complete, the new community will boast modern amenities to serve the 1,800 new homes and acres of new park spaces.

The first 200 homes will begin presale next month and have spurred the interest of more than 14,000 people.

“A year from now you’ll look at this and a lot of the landscaping will be in, the streets will be in, we’ll actually have closings by the end of this year with families moving and starting their lives with 3Roots, which we’re very, very excited about,” said Robby Thorne, CEO of California West Communities.

3Roots is the product of three building companies, California West, Shea Homes and Lennar, that have taken on the project to turn the former mining operation into a community.

The basis for the project began in 1994 when a community plan for the area was approved. Mining ended two decades later and then the builders won the regulatory approval for their plan.

“There are 10 different model sites under construction right now and the phases start for each product line in the next 30 days or so,” said Thorne. “This is really a mechanical ballet. When you see all this equipment and the hundreds and even thousands of people working on this."

3Roots will feature about 1,200 owner-occupied homes, 450 apartments and 180 affordable homes.

Demand for the homes, located north of Carroll Canyon Road and east of Camino Santa Fe, is being driven by its proximity to San Diego County’s biggest employers.

“Probably 20 of the top 30 companies are within a six- or seven-mile radius of where we’re standing right now,” said Thorne.

Construction on 3Roots will take about five years.

“We look forward to what the future holds. Right now, our focus is on 3Roots and all of the excitement that’s building,” said Thorne. “At the end of the day, this is an economic venture for all of us but it’s also something that we love to do as it relates to providing housing for families.”

PHOTOS: Housing designs for 3Roots in Mira Mesa 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9