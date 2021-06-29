North Nursery gives away 500 plants to spread joy

Lively Root nursery in San Marcos “plant bombed" an Encinitas neighborhood by delivering hundreds of free plants to residents' doorsteps to encourage gardening.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Out of a San Marcos green house on the property of a large nursery, comes hundreds of potted plants that staff places carefully into a brown box.

Mariel Bacci Kilroy is the marketing director for the San Diego-based Lively Root. She and coworker Eric, moved dozens of plants and flowers inside her SUV for a special delivery. Not letting any plant go to waste, the team is doing their first "plant bomb."

"Basically dropping plants at the doors of a whole neighborhood without them knowing about it, it is a surprise," Kilroy said.

Hundreds of plants given away by @livelyroot to spread joy🪴 The flowers were delivered door to door to an Encinitas neighborhood by surprise🌻 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/pnHUInAavc — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) June 29, 2021

With the plants all packed, the group selected one Cardiff community in Encinitas to plant bomb.

"We picked a neighborhood that we thought was young and hip and where people would appreciate what we are trying to do,” Kilroy said.

The team carried crates of plants walked door to door and up staircases and in various driveways in order to spreading joy with a floral surprise. Kilroy said some of the flowers give were Calla Lilies that were grown as a partnership with Proven Winners.

"We are really trying to get people to appreciate how important plant life really is and nature in general,” Kilroy said.

The free plants didn't go unnoticed. Many unsuspecting residents found the flowers by their doors.

"Just bring joy during this time, It has been a tough year, and we think plants sort of uplift everybody,” Kilroy said.

With each plant delivery, Lively Root placed a card inside that read its mission statement: “It is fulfilling their mission to inspire and connect through greener spaces one plant at a time."