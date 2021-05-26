Ocean Beach Pier will partially reopen to the public Friday, May 28

City engineers said a portion of the pier can safely reopen for public access after repairs were made to railings and service lines to the café.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Diego will partially reopen the Ocean Beach Pier to the public this Friday, May 28, it was announced Wednesday.

“Today’s announcement is a great step forward for the local community and for visitors who come to enjoy this San Diego landmark”, said Council President Campbell. “Although the pier will only be partially re-opened, I look forward to working with Mayor Gloria and the community to create a path forward for a long-term solution.”

Public access will be allowed up to the bait shop and café and only emergency vehicles will be allowed when necessary. Officials said if there are very high tides the pier will need to close.

In January, the pier experienced damage due to storm conditions which required replacement of several railings along the pier.

“The news that the Ocean Beach Pier will be partially reopened on Friday is great news for everyone who loves this iconic San Diego landmark,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “I look forward to working with Council President Campbell and the community on a plan to fully reopen the pier.”

City engineers and maintenance crews said a longer-term strategy is being developed for the future of the pier.