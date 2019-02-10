SAN DIEGO — Ocean Beach community members who are fed up with trouble making homeless individuals have taken matters into their own hands, but some are worried things could get out of hand.

The latest group to form calls itself “OB Troll Patrol,” and according to members, they put troublemakers on notice while building community and keeping Ocean Beach streets clean.

Other neighborhood groups that have formed in the community have also tackled issues with homeless individuals and those who suffer from mental illness.

OB Troll Patrol members said they are tackling illegal camping, theft, assaults, and explicit behavior.

“I found that guy who was standing in front of my house at three in the afternoon exposing himself,” said Joyce McNamara-Carrera.

Chris Reefer is the Ocean Beach resident who started OB Troll Patrol four months ago. The group has since grown to over 1,000 members.

“We want people to be safe and aware that we are short on police officers here in San Diego. We are frustrated. We are not vigilantes. We just bring awareness,” he said.

On Tuesday, some members met for a picnic.

While San Diego police continue to recruit, the neighborhood policing division captain told News 8 two weeks ago, a night time team deployed to handle illegal vehicle habitation in beach area parking lots

“We actually go out every night with flashlights and try our best to let people know that we are watching,” said Destiny Young, an OB Troll Patrol member.

Some Ocean Beach residents worry about the group’s name, specifically the word “troll.”

“It is a person that is not benefiting the community at all. Instead, they are leaving trash and leaving crime. They are laughing in our face and disrespecting our town,” said Young.

Reefer did make it clear that the group does not target or harass homeless and do not associate with those who would.

“We don’t go out looking for trouble. Trouble is already here,” he said.

The group does have buddy systems, clean ups as they fight for their community.

“This OB Troll Patrol gives that feeling I have some back up,” said McNamara-Carrera.



The Neighborhood Police Division responds to homeless issues and offers resources such as shelters, safe parking lots, and a storage facility.

The captain said overtime has also been approved for officers to respond to community concerns citywide.

A spokesperson for District 2 Councilmember Jen Campbell said homelessness is a top priority and wants more people housed. Her office is also working with police on illegal vehicle habitation and hopes new recruits and more police staffing will help community policing.

"We are a community clean up and crime watch program. We help patrol the beach, local schools, churches, and public restrooms, ect. As a community, day and night with a buddy system we make sure no trolls, junkies, punks, criminals, litter bugs are hanging where they are not suppose to be hanging out. [We] document it for the police and/ or to share with others on our local pages to bring awareness."