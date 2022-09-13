Old downtown San Diego library will be used as homeless shelter

Mayor Todd Gloria says it will initially be a short-term shelter but currently there's a few hurdles to jump through in court.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The former Central Library in downtown San Diego will soon become a short-term shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

The historic building's been vacant for nearly 10 years.

You can see City of San Diego work vehicles outside the old library on E Street and 8th Avenue. Over the fence you can see construction in the lobby area of the old library to make room for a short-term 26-bed homeless shelter.

“We are making modifications to the building, a library is not the same as housing so we have to make modifications to make it work appropriately,” said San Diego Mayor, Todd Gloria.

CBS 8 spoke to Mayor Gloria and his Senior Press Secretary, Courtney Pittam, about the cost of the project, which will run about $35,000 to turn the lobby into a temporary homeless shelter.

Pittam says there is asbestos, mold, lead abatement, electrical, plumbing, heating, doors and windows that need repairs.

But one of the biggest hurdles is in court.

An 1899 deed required the building be used as a library or reading room, but the mayor argues the new downtown library fulfills those needs.

“In the middle of a crisis in this nature the fact that there would be anyone who would object to getting more people off the streets is baffling but it is where we are at, I'm undeterred, I'm going to move forward,” said Gloria.

The historic marker has been abandoned for nearly a decade and throughout the years people experiencing homelessness have surrounded the building.

“I like to see action, and this signifies action," said Michael McConnell, who is an advocate for unsheltered people.

McConnell pleaded with the city to use the building to help people living on the streets but cautions the mayor doesn't use it as a band-aid to the homeless crisis. But rather ensure there is access to affordable housing.

“The city likes to call these bridge shelters but too often they are bridges to nowhere, so they have to have a housing opportunity,” said McConnell.

He says last month's homeless count in downtown was 1,609 people, which he says is the highest in ten years.

“Shelters don't solve homelessness and certainly don't work in San Diego. Only about 1:7 folks who leave a shelter actually go to a permanent housing destination, the rest just cycle back to a street,” said McConnell.

Pittam says once they get passed the first phase, they plan to deploy the old library building as a permanent homeless shelter but the mayor expects to face a lot of red tape and spend a lot more money.

“I will not take no for answer and keep moving forward until this done,” said Gloria.

Pittam says the renovations for the short-term shelter should be complete by October and be open for inclement weather.