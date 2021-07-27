Expect a Christmas tree shortage this year

If you're thinking about buying a Christmas tree this year, the heat might affect the quality and availability come Christmas time.

CALIFORNIA, USA — To say it's been a hot summer is an understatement, particularly in the Pacific Northwest. And if you're thinking about buying a Christmas tree this year, that heat might affect the quality and availability come Christmas time.

Mike Osborne is the owner of Pinery Christmas Trees in San Diego.

"Record setting... record setting temperatures 109, 112, 116 degrees. I think we're still going to get our numbers, the price will kind of stay constant. It's what going to happen in the future," he said.

Jacob Hemphill is one of the growers in the Pacific Northwest

"The second day of the heat wave it was 116 degrees. I came into the driveway and saw the trees were basically cooking," he said.

He said the trees can stand heat, but not like this. Most of the mature trees survive, the younger ones didn't.

"What we're really worried about is the saplings and what's going to happen three to four years from now. We'll replant next year. Eight to nine years from now, that's when we'll see the problem," Osborne said.

Mike Osborne thinks for the short-term, supply should be there.

"I actually talked to a couple of farmers and their thought is the consumer will have to be less picky," he said.