San Diego Habitat Conservancy host workshop to teach wildlife tracking

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Habitat Conservancy held a workshop on Tuesday for multiple agencies, to learn more about animal tracks in the wild. The class was lead by the San Diego Tracking Team.

Juan Troncoso is a Conservation Manager for the Escondido Creek Conservancy and is describing an Owl Pellet.

"You've got some bone fragments; this might have been a skull or something," said Troncoso. "It's good for us to know the presents of certain animals because they might be indicators for other species health,"

In the Salinas Preserve, where the workshop was held there was plenty of evidence of wildlife.

"You're looking at a bigger Mountain Lion or potentially a Bobcat. There's a lot of fur and a lot of bones," said Troncoso.

And knowing where the animals make for better camera placement.

"One of the things is Wildlife camera tracking, so knowing where to put the cameras and we get the most out of it," said Troncoso

Because if you see what lives in the wild, it makes it more valuable.

"If you know it's inhabited by something, you might think is pretty or cute or stands for something you might care more for the land."

So, next time you run into a Ranger or Docent on a hiking trail and have a question about a track you may have seen, ask because they'll probably know.