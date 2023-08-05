Second annual California State Parks week kicks off

Celebrate California State Parks Week from June 14 through June 18.

SAN DIEGO — Mark your calendars, San Diego! It is almost time to celebrate our Golden State's beauty and history during the second annual California State Parks Week.

"The parks are also very diverse in terms of the natural and cultural resources that they help protect and the activities and the people that go to enjoy them. I know that California is the most bio-diverse State in the United States. So, it is also home to some unique places," said Jessica Carter, Director of Parks and Public Engagement at Save the Redwoods League.

You can celebrate California State Parks Week from June 14 through June 18. Thank California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Parks California, and California State Parks Foundation for this celebration.

With 280 state parks, why not visit one of the 15,000 campsites, journey along the thousands of miles of trails, and explore ghost towns and monuments, to name a few things?

Let's not confuse this with National Park Week, a newly founded celebration highlighting the Golden State.

"Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic and really as Californians, we came to fully appreciate how important parks and open spaces are to our collective health and well-being. And so, this was an opportunity for us to build on that momentum of increased visitation and continue to get people out to parks," said Carter.



Whether in-person or virtually, the festivities are broken into themed days: Explore New Experiences, Nourish Your Health and Well-Being, Support Climate Resilience, Celebrate Community and Culture, and Care for our Shared Lands.

Locally, you can sign up for a mindful walk through Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. You can also celebrate community and culture in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park to learn about Kumeyaay Traditions. And if you don't mind getting a little dirty and even a little sandy, you can sign up for a coastal clean-up here at Cardiff State Beach on the Care for Shared Lands Day.

"If people are looking to travel a bit farther outside of San Diego, I know there are a lot of fun programs all across California, including in the Coast Redwoods and Giant Sequoia parks as well. Starting as far south in Big Sur and then over in the Sierra at the Calaveras Big Trees. There's just so much going on," exclaimed Carter.

For more details, go to castateparksweek.org and choose your adventure, my friends.

"If you are drawn to some of the more traditional activities like hiking, camping or maybe you want to learn about indigenous culture or California history, or maybe you want to go have a quiet moment meditating or even a party with family and friends, the state parks provide an opportunity to do all of that and go out there and find the place and the experience that is meaningful to all of us individually," said Carter.