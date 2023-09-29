Voices for Children celebrates incredible volunteers for their dedication to foster youth

Bonnie Grossman, a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and double lung transplant recipient, was recognized as the 2023 CASA of the Year.

SAN DIEGO — It was a "Starry Starry Night" at the Rady Shell as Voices for Children, a non-profit organization that supports foster youth in San Diego, celebrated its incredible volunteers.

The event kicked off with a performance by the "Mainly Mozart" Youth Orchestra, accompanied by the San Diego Children's Choir and the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of the organization's Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) for their dedication to foster youth.

Bonnie Grossman, a CASA and double lung transplant recipient, was honored as the 2023 CASA of the Year. Bonnie's journey as a CASA began eight years ago when she received a life-changing double lung transplant.

Knowing little about her organ donor, Bonnie wanted to find a way to honor the woman who gave her a new lease on life. As a mother herself, Bonnie wondered if her donor was a mother.

“I tried to make a story around who she was, so that I could have something to hold onto,” Bonnie explained. “I thought that perhaps she was a mother and that perhaps honoring her by taking care of children might be a way to show my gratitude,” she added.

Bonnie decided to volunteer her time as a CASA with Voices for Children, committed to supporting foster children, many of whom do not have a consistent mother figure.

Voices for Children President and CEO, Jessica Muñoz, said they couldn’t achieve their mission without the dedication of its volunteers in San Diego and Riverside counties.

“It’s our privilege at Voices for Children to train and support amazing members of the community who work individually with children in foster care to speak up for what they need,” Jessica said.



CASAs are often the one constant in a foster child’s life, Jessica explained.

“CASAs play a really critical role. They're a caring and consistent adult during what can be a really scary time during their often challenging journey through foster care,” she said.

Bonnie, who sees herself as a surrogate parent for the children she advocates for, has been matched with four different foster youth over the past seven years. She ensures their needs are met, particularly in the education system, which can be challenging for foster kids who often move around.

Currently, Bonnie's foster child is a senior in high school. She says he relies on her as a constant support system.

"No matter where I am, I always pick up his call. I have to,” she shared, “because there's no one else to pick up this call.”

It is for these reasons, along with countless others, that Voices for Children selected Bonnie as the 2023 CASA of the Year.

Bonnie's journey to becoming a CASA is even more remarkable considering her own health challenges. Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a child, she was not expected to live past the age of six. However, five decades later, she is a strong voice for foster youth, helping guide them down a path to success.

Voices for Children has a waitlist of kids hoping to be matched with a CASA. If you're interested in advocating for foster youth and becoming a CASA, visit our Fostering Hope page for more information.

