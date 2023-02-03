Wounded Warriors move into renovated home

Community donations helped repair water damages in a 5-bedroom home for veterans in Vista.

VISTA, Calif. — A Vista home for Wounded Warriors recently got a much needed and expensive makeover.

Wounded Warrior Homes houses military veterans, transitioning back into civilian life.

From moldy walls in November, to a newly renovated five-bedroom home in Vista.

“Countless repairs, a water leak and bathroom that took out a wall and a cabinet and we had mold. And then we had shower water leaks, we replaced all three showers, two new floors,” said Mia Roseberry, Wounded Warrior Homes Co-Founder.

Roseberry says $35,000 in repairs were needed in the home. There were water leaks and damages in the bathroom, shower, and kitchen. There's also a fresh coat of green paint on the home, new bedroom furnishings and a new heating and ac unit.

“It was devastating because that's five beds we can't offer, that's five veterans or more that are out there on the street that are contemplating suicide,” said Roseberry.

The non-profit co-founder started the organization in 2012 to provide transitional housing and support for military veterans.

Insurance wouldn’t pay for the water damages, so the non-profit relied on community donations.

“I just want to thank the community because without the community support, we wouldn't have been able to get this house back to where it is and back online,” said Roseberry.

Wounded Warrior Homes has three homes in North County. One is for women and two are for men.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Luis Garcia says he first met Roseberry in 2019.

“They found me literally off the streets out here in San Diego. I was recently going through a divorce at that time. I was one of the ones that did not want to ask for help,” said Garcia.

Six years earlier, the combat veteran, received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. It's one of the highest U.S. Marine awards for heroism.

As Garcia was telling his story he gave Roseberry a hug and thanked her for giving him an opportunity to thrive.

He recently graduated from mechanic school in Riverside and just moved into the renovated home.

“It has been a steppingstone in a big way,” said Garcia.

This home not only lays the foundation for veterans future but gives them a sense of purpose.

“The purpose of a home is to give us a safe place to land. And to be able to think of what our next step is. And if you're not in a safe place at night, then you aren't the best person you can be when you go to work or go to school the next day,” said Roseberry.

Some injuries may not be as visible as others, but Garcia says, wounded warrior home saved his life.

“From as little as the socializing, to being able to go out and talk to a community again,” said Garcia. Financial classes, even to education, I'm a graduate now. So that's a good feeling. It's a good thing to say.”

Wounded Warrior Homes houses veterans with the invisible injuries of serving in the military, such as post-traumatic stress (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury. WWH veterans can stay up to two years in the home on an as-needed basis while they receive support like counseling and rehabilitative services.