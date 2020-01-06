Peaceful protest underway in Poway

Poway's protest, like many across San Diego and the nation, is fueled by the killings of black people at the hands of police.

POWAY, Calif — A peaceful protest is underway in the City of Poway Sunday afternoon.

Poway's protest, like many across San Diego and the nation, is fueled by the killings of black people at the hands of police.

The City of Poway's curfew will begin on Sunday, May 31, at 8 p.m., and will end at 5:30 a.m., on Monday, June 1.

All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, and members of the news media are exempt from Poway curfew.