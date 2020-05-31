Cities in San Diego County issue curfews amid protests

The Cities of La Mesa, Poway, and Santee have issued city-wide curfews for all citizens.

In La Mesa, the curfew for all citizens and visitors will start at 7 p.m., Sunday night and will end at 7 a.m., on Monday, June 1.

The City of Poway's curfew will begin on Sunday, May 31, at 8 p.m., and will end at 5:30 a.m., on Monday, June 1.

All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, and members of the news media are exempt from Poway curfew.

Individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.

The City of Santee also issued a curfew in response to the rioting and looting that occurred in La Mesa as well as other areas of San Diego County and the nation, the City of Santee has implemented a curfew as a precaution.

Santee's curfew will be in effect starting Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. until Monday, June 1, at 6:00 a.m.

North of San Diego, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted that a countywide curfew will be in place starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. Monday. She says, "@CountyofLA residents should remain in their homes and only go out to seek medical care or go to an essential job."

Earlier on Sunday, the San Diego Police Department used tear gas and flash-bang grenades against protesters and issued an unlawful assembly order in the area of Broadway downtown because of escalating violence.

The police made a number of arrests in the wake of the violence against officers, who were hit with rocks and water bottles.