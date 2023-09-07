Plane crashes in La Mesa; at least 2 people extricated

A fixed-wing aircraft crashed behind a residential neighborhood and a church in La Mesa.

LA MESA, Calif. — At least two people were pulled from the wreckage of a plane crash in La Mesa Sunday afternoon.

Heartland Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the 5000 block of Lake Murray Boulevard at 3:06 p.m. following reports of a plane crash.

A viewer called CBS 8 shortly after the plane crashed and confirmed a plane had gone down near an apartment complex in the area.

Video from the scene showed a fixed-wing aircraft with silver wings and orange accents nestled in a ravine behind Lake Murray Community Church.

Firefighters with Heartland Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and immediately worked to rescue at least one passenger onboard the aircraft.

Shortly after a man was pulled from the wreckage, another person was rescued from the plane crash.

Both victims were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with moderate injuries, authorities said.

La Mesa police requested the public avoid the immediate area surrounding the plane crash.

About 3,280 people were without power as a result of the plane crash, according to San Diego Gas & Electric with an estimated restoration time of 8:30 p.m., SDGE outage map reported.