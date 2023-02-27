Plans to bring a university to Chula Vista stalled by state law

The Surplus Land Act is delaying plans. Assemblymember David Alvarez introduced a new bill that exempts property for the development of a university.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Southeastern Chula Vista continues to grow with new development on the horizon. This time the city has high hopes to build their own university on a parcel of land in Otay Ranch.

“We’re the only area with such a large population in the south county that doesn’t have a 4-year university,” said Mayor John McCann.

However, before shovels can start hitting the ground the state has told the city to follow the Surplus Land Act, a law that first makes vacant property available to affordable housing developers.

To avoid the risk of losing the land to housing, Assemblymember David Alvarez introduced a new bill that exempts land acquired by a local agency for the development of a university.

“We want to build a university without affordable housing in that area so we need to be able to have an amendment to exempt universities from that law,” said McCann.

The bill is already raising concerns from affordable housing advocates, San Diego Housing Federation says adding exemptions could lead to fewer housing opportunities.

“The law is to make sure we’re not favoring the type of development that generates housing demand without actually meeting some of that demand,” said Stephen Russell, who is the CEO of the organization.

He added that he has been in talks with Alvarez about having the project include an affordable housing unit.

The city says they are working collaboratively with state leaders to avoid loopholes in the bill that could jeopardize affordable housing projects.

McCann also says the city is in negotiations with San Diego State officials who want the college to start as an off campus for them.

They hope it can eventually grow and become a Cal State Chula Vista or even a UC Chula Vista.