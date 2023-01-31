Chula Vista City Council meets again in special session to try and fill empty District 3 seat

The seat in the largest district was left open when Stephen Padilla was elected to the state Senate.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista City Council will meet again on Tuesday evening to discuss appointing someone to the currently open District 3 seat or hold a special election.

The council will continue deliberation on 10 candidates to fill the open City Council seat resigned by Stephen Padilla when he was elected to the state Senate.

If the council cannot make a decision on an appointment by Feb. 3, a special election will be held to fill the seat.

The candidates are Nimpa Akana, Devonna Almagro, Griselda Delgado, David Diaz, Gian Ghio, Alonso Gonzalez, Victor Lopez, Daniel Rice (Vazquez), Sophia Rodriguez and Tanya Williams.

A week ago during the council meeting, Chula Vista residents shared their frustrations over not being able to elect a city council member to the vacant seat through a special election.

District 3 is the largest district that covers the city's southeast region like Paseo Ranchero and Otay Ranch. Locals say the district is in need of better infrastructure and public safety, but worry their concerns won't be prioritized. They also fear the person who could be appointed won't represent the district's community, mainly Filipino and Latino.

Tuesday evening's meeting will take place at 5 p.m. and public comment is welcome with in person and virtual options. Find out more about the meeting here on the Chula Vista city website.

The council plans to continue the appointment process that began during the meeting held on January 24, where they will deliberate and possibly take action to appoint one person to fill the District 3 City Councilmember vacancy, and potentially administer the oath of office for the newly appointed District 3 City Councilmember.