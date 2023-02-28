Plunge San Diego unveils brand new floating obstacle course

The new course will feature a variety of challenging obstacles, inflatable tunnels, and hurdles that will test the balance and coordination of guests of all ages.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Plunge San Diego is thrilled to unveil its new floating obstacle course, opening to the public on March 1, 2023. '

The new course will feature a variety of challenging obstacles, inflatable tunnels, and hurdles that will test the balance and coordination of guests of all ages.

The iconic Plunge San Diego has been known consistently over the years for its incredible size, proximity to San Diego’s famous Mission Beach, and location within the historic Belmont Park, a renowned oceanfront boardwalk attracting locals and tourists alike.

Plunge San Diego ran a naming contest for the obstacle course on social media, which racked up thousands of votes.

“The name of the new obstacle course is the 'White Wave', and so we’re excited to have families come down, run around, get some energy out, and celebrate your birthdays, a lot of fun going on here at Plunge San Diego,” said Spencer Meinburg, general manager for Plunge San Diego.

In 2019, Plunge San Diego reopened after undergoing a $12 million renovation, transforming it into a new and modernized experience that included the addition of the original obstacle course.

Plunge San Diego is one of the largest pools in Southern California, with aesthetics that reflect floor-to-ceiling windows and a retractable roof, allowing swimmers to enjoy the warm San Diego weather year-round. The pool is 10,500 square feet, 175 feet long, and 60 feet wide with 355,000 gallons of water and views looking out on Mission Beach.

The Plunge is located inside Fit Mission Beach at Belmont Park, an oceanfront family-friendly amusement park.