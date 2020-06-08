Sweetwater Union High School District investigating instances of porn popping up during virtual classes

A student from Olympian High School says pornography has popped up multiple times during different classes.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Officials at Olympian High School and with the Sweetwater Union High School District are investigating reports of inappropriate videos showing during online classes.

A student at the school spoke to News 8 and said the video popped up while one of her teachers was giving a math lesson. The student said it then popped up again during another class. The student says the teacher was not sure how to turn the x-rated video off or where it was even coming from.

She went on to say that the teacher asked the students to try to ignore the videos and listen to the math lesson.

The student said these are not the only time this has happened during virtual learning. She also said videos interrupted other classmate's lessons as well.

Sweetwater Union High School District started classes on Monday, and by day three they were dealing with these types of issues.



X-rated videos have not been the only distraction. Teachers say they are being interrupted during class by loud noises being blasted and by music so no one can hear the teacher talk.



News 8 reached out to district officials who say they are working to get more information. The district released a statement saying:

“Over the past couple of days we have had some incidents reported to administration of students not belonging to a class entering a Google Meet and creating disruptions. These are very unfortunate incidents and want to assure our community that we are taking this very seriously to ensure that this does not continue to happen. While we are working to identify these individuals and address this conduct, we are also working as a district to evaluate our protocols to increase security.”

News 8 also reached out to the principal’s office at Olympian High School to ask about security measures and how they can prevent these types of incidents. They say they are reminding teachers and students that they can take steps to ensure security. These include steps such as not sharing access codes and removing students from the online classes when a disruption occurs.