Poway teens receive 'Peacemaker Award' for racial equity and justice activism

The sisters were honored by the National Conflict Resolution Center in San Diego.

POWAY, Calif. — Two sisters in the Poway Unified School District made headlines last year after they addressed racism in their schools on social media. Poway Unified has since responded, implementing new policies across the district. This past weekend, the girls’ efforts and work with the district were honored by the National Conflict Resolution Center in San Diego.

News 8's LaMonica Peters spoke to the young ladies and to the center about honoring them with the Peacemaker Award.

Last year at the height of our nation grappling with issues of racial inequality and injustice, the Okolos Sisters said they just wanted to create a safe space for students to talk but it became much bigger than that.

“I just think they’re just such an inspiration for other young people who may think they don’t have a voice or power,” said Kathryn Shade, a Sr. Program Manager for the National Conflict Resolution Center.

Nene and her sister Ekene Okolo said they had no idea their voices would even be heard after bringing attention to the racism some students said they faced in Poway Unified School District. Now the sisters have gained national recognition, receiving the Peacemaker Award from the National Conflict Resolution Center. The sisters were introduced at the virtual award ceremony by Poway Unified's Superintendent Dr. Marian Kim Phelps.

“Please join me in celebrating the winners of this year’s local philanthropy award winners, Nene and Ekene Okolo," Phelps said.

"Wow. We are so honored to be receiving this award,” said Nene Okolo.

After students flooded the Okolo’s “Black in PUSD” Instagram page with their experiences of racism, the sisters began working with the district to make changes. The results: a racial equity and inclusion plan, anti-bias training at all schools, new harassment policies & hiring the highest number of staff members of color in the district’s history.

“We’re just so grateful for the support of the community for even allowing us to do what we do and being so supportive of our cause through these past few months,” said Ekene Okolo, who attends Westview High School in Poway.

The National Conflict Resolution Center was established in 1983 by the University of San Diego Law Center and the San Diego Bar Association. It provides resources, training and expertise to help people manage conflict with civility. This year, the group not only honored the Okolos but also honored infectious disease expert and Director of the NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci, who spoke about them.

“Learning about the work of the Okolo sisters to address racial injustice in the public school district, is truly inspiring. Especially knowing that Nene has since graduated and is now studying public health at Johns Hopkins,” Fauci said.

The Okolo sisters said as they move forward, they’d like to bring the Poway community together in person for more racial equity discussions and take their cause to other school districts as well.