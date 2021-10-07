Pride parade not happening, instead a protest march to highlight LGBTQ+ community

Last year, everything was virtual so many people are happy to be out in person at what's described as, mini events throughout the region.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's Pride month here in San Diego, and it's a year long event in the region. There will be events everyday through the July 18.

Saturday is She Fest highlighting the LGBTQ+ women and non-binary folks.

She Fest is normally at North Park, organizers wanted to bring it to Hillcrest and said they are expecting more of a crowd this year round.

Last year, everything was virtual so many people are happy to be out in person at what's described as, mini events throughout the region.

Planning was a bit hard to do, according to Executive Director of San Diego Pride Fernando Lopez, the uncertainty with variants and guidelines made it hard to figure out how this year was going to turn out.

Luckily Fernando said they were able to celebrate in person.

This year it's a hybrid celebration both virtual streaming and in person, and Fernando said his goal is to bring everyone out, raise awareness, and bring awareness to the issue of equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think there is a misconception with LGBTQ+ folks are equal under the law in this country and the reality is, so this Sunday we're going to take to the streets we're going to march, we're going to protest, we're going to call for the passage of the equality act, so so we can finally have equal footing equal legal protection under the United States," said Fernando Lopez.

Pride also generates millions of dollars of economic impact in San Diego. Lopez said $27 million is usually generated during the event and major support for local businesses.

Tomorrow a protest march will take place from Balboa Park to Hillcrest instead of the pride parade. More information can be found on their website here.