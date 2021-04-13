Protest held in San Diego after Black man shot to death by police in Minneapolis

The police chief there believes the officer accidentally pulled a gun instead of a taser.

SAN DIEGO — A Black Lives Matter rally was held at Waterfront Park Monday night after the shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by police, just outside of Minneapolis. The police chief there believes the officer accidentally pulled a gun instead of a taser.

The shooting incident happened about 10 miles outside of where the Derek Chauvin trial is being held and much like last year, people have taken to the streets in protest.

Protests erupted again Sunday night in Minneapolis after a Brooklyn Center Police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Brooklyn Center is a suburb of Minneapolis. The officer involved can be heard on bodycam video saying the word "taser" multiple times before firing her gun.

"This appears to me, from what I viewed and the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright," said Chief Tim Gunn, with the Brooklyn Center Police.

At San Diego’s Waterfront Park, dozens of protesters said they came out to support Wright’s family and to speak out against what they called another example of police brutality.

“A mother has lost her son tonight. It’s a very, very sad day. You know, I think I’m naïve because after George Floyd, I said 'OK, it got global attention and maybe, just maybe, it’ll stop' but here we are. These are the same signs," said one protester.

One protester said not only are they upset about the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, but they believe policing in San Diego also needs reform.

“We want to recognize what happened to Daunte Wright and say this is not OK and we stand in solidarity with Minneapolis but we’re also here today to address the local incidents of police brutality going on in San Diego and bring attention to that,” said Anzy, another protester at the rally.

President Biden has also weighed in on the shooting, calling for calm while the investigation unfolds.