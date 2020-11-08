Protestors rally outside Sweetwater Union High School District headquarters to fight for beloved principal's job

"Everything she taught us in school is why we’re here now. If it wasn’t for a principal like Peralta, we wouldn’t have the passion we have," said Viktoria Camacho.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A drive-thru protest was held Monday afternoon outside Sweetwater Union High School District headquarters in honor of Principal Mary Rose Peralta. Back in June, she was demoted from principal of Chula Vista High School to principal of Chula Vista Middle School.

"She’s one of our most respected leaders," said Herb Delute of the Filipino-American Educators Association. "There needs to be some transparency, due process, accountability."

Delute was among the crowd of students, retired faculty, and community members of all ages protesting in honor of Principal Peralta.

Chula Vista High School graduate Viktoria Camacho was there too.

"She just made it a very comfortable environment at school, which you don’t find at a lot of high schools," said Camacho.

Protest in honor of Principal Peralta under way outside Sweetwater Union District Headquarters. Students, retired faculty, community members want her to be re-instated at Chula Vista High

Camacho started an online petition to demand Peralta be given her job at CVHS back. As of Monday evening, it had more than 8,700 signatures.

Fellow CVHS graduate Aaron Barrera was also at the protest.

"I was in dance. Every time we had a concert, [Principal Peralta] was there. She’s a familiar face and she always had a smile on her face," he said.

The controversy centers around a photo opportunity Peralta gave seniors back in May. The names of graduating seniors were drawn on the football field and the students, one by one, were allowed to take photos on the field. Parents from other schools complained to the district that their kids didn't have a similar event.

Peralta was demoted and her pay was cut.

"To me this is outrageous. It just can’t happen out of the blue," said Delute.

Manny Rubio, spokesperson for the Sweetwater Union High School District told News 8 moving Peralta to Chula Vista Middle was all entirely routine, and that it's common to make adjustments.

He said the school year has already started with Principal Peralta in her new position. Though he says the district appreciates the community's concerns, he added, "We're moving forward."

When asked if the decision to transfer her to Chula Vista Middle had anything to do with the photo opportunity controversy, he said he couldn't answer that because it wasn't his decision.

Protestors say Principal Peralta was unfairly demoted over her decision to provide a photo opportunity for graduating seniors on the football field. The district says her transfer to Chula Vista Middle was routine

"I feel like we should get a reasonable explanation," said Camacho.

"My message to the district is 'Do the right thing. Bring her back,'" said retired administrator Elaine Elefante-Leano.

Meanwhile, Barrera's message to Principal Peralta is this:

"We all stand with her," he said. "It’s not just her battle, it’s everyone’s battle. She’s not alone."