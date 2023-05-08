Protests erupt over Drag Queen Story Hour outside New Children's Museum

More than 30 San Diego Police officers were making sure things didn't get out of hand. They even blocked off streets near Island Avenue downtown.

SAN DIEGO — Online, the Drag Queen Story Hour is described as “a free, family event appropriate for toddlers, and young children...where drag queens are reading stories to children in a safe and loving environment."

However, outside the New Children's Museum was a different story Saturday.

Drag Queen Story Time events have occurred across the nation, including Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch Library in 2019.

"It's not that we are angry. We are not hateful. We are not anti-LGBTQ and we are not anti-transgender. There are people trying to make you believe if you are not okay with grown men dressed like strippers dancing for our kids then you are anti-LGBTQ and that is not the case," said Ben Richards, Founder of SoCal Parent Advocates.

On the other side, Shannon, who wants to remain anonymous to avoid any retaliation, has a different view.

"I'm here today in support of the New Children's Museum in San Diego because they put on Drag Queen Story Hour and there is nothing wrong with it. Children deserve a fun way to read and there is a lot of support for it. Really, San Diego is not against it and we love our LGBTQ community and we love our children and we think our children deserve a wide range of education," said Shannon.

While both sides disagree, the future of these Drag Queen Story Hours is unknown, yet both sides want to continue to have their voices heard.

"We're not talking about taxes. We're not arguing over potholes. We are upset the museum is having this harmful show," said Richards.