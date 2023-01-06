San Diego Pride | What you need to know

More than 300,000 visitors from around the world will come together for a week of music, fun, advocacy and celebration. Here's what you need to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Starting July 8, San Diego Pride, one of the largest pride celebrations in the United States kicks off. More than 300,000 visitors from around the world will come together for a week of music, fun, advocacy and celebration.

Here's everything you need to know before the festivities kick off.

Parade

The parade is July 15 and rolls through Hillcrest and ends at Balboa Park. It begins at the Pride Flag at University Avenue and Normal Street at 10 a.m. Those in the parade will make their way west on University Avenue, then turn south on Sixth Avenue, before turning left onto Balboa Drive and ending at Quince Drive. The parade is 1.5 miles and is free!

CBS 8 is proud to partner again this year with San Diego Pride. If you are unable to attend in person, CBS 8 will be live streaming the Pride Parade across our digital platforms and on our streaming channel CBS8+. Our own Jesse Pagan and Evan Noorani will be hosting the parade in the heart of Hillcrest.

Festival

The Pride Festival is a two-day event in Balboa Park and features community resources, entertainment and exhibits.

When:

Saturday, July 15 | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Location:

Marston Point - Balboa Park

Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street

Click here for ticket information and pricing.

Music

A global list of music's biggest stars are set to take the stage at San Diego Pride this year. The festival will feature multiple stages with artists, DJs and performers from all over the world for one big summer dance party.

Princess Nokia and Saucy Santana will headline the Stonewall Mainstage on Saturday and Sunday

Other performers include, David Archuleta, Jake Zyrus, Moore Kismet, Naysha Lopez, Darienne Lake, Whatever Mike and more!

Pride events

In addition to the Pride Parade and Festival, there are many other events during San Diego's Pride celebration. Click here for a complete list. In the meantime, here are several events that start in July:

Black Pride: July 6 - 8

SheFest: July 8

Light Up the Cathedral: July 12

Pride Block Party: July 13

Spirit of Stonewall Rally: July 14

2023 Community Pride BBQ: July 14

Queertopia 2023: July 14 - 16

San Diego Pride 5K: July 15

San Diego Pride Party Cruise: July 15

Why is San Diego's Pride in July?

In San Diego, Pride is celebrated in July. The reason for this – the weather. During the month of June, the forecast includes mostly gray skies and chilly weather, which has become known as "June Gloom" to those that live in America’s Finest City. In 1990, the weather turned wet and San Diego’s Pride celebration was nearly rained out. It was then decided to leave the “gloom” behind for the warmer month of July. This year’s Pride Parade will be held Saturday, July 15 in San Diego's Hillcrest neighborhood.