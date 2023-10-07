Pride's $30M economic impact in San Diego

San Diego Pride is the city's largest single-day civic event that brings at least a quarter of million people together.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride festivities are underway. More than a quarter of a million people are expected to attend San Diego’s largest civic event in America’s Finest City.

Since San Diego’s is in July instead of June like other cities, many make San Diego a destination to celebrate LGBTQ+.

Organizers say San Diego Pride is one of the largest in the world with visitors from each state and nearly 100 countries. The week-long event has a multimillion-dollar economic impact

“There is a buzz in the air, we felt it this weekend,” said Moe Girton, Gossip Grill owner.

With the kick-off 'Black Joy Renaissance' and ‘She Fest' over the weekend, Hillcrest is ready for Pride.

“We are one of the only women's bars left in the country, only one in San Diego and one of a few in California so it's really important that we are here for the folks that come in. We are that safe space,” said Girton.

Gossip Grill is popular year-round but on Pride there's a two-hour wait that wraps around two blocks.

“We did sell VIP bracelets and they sold out in an hour and 27 minutes. They were gone,” said Girton.

It's not just locals who show up to Pride. The non-profit's executive director says visitors from nearly 100 countries including Russia bought tickets for Pride.

“There's nothing like San Diego Pride,” said Fernando Lopez, Pride Executive Director.

They say a big draw to San Diego's Pride in Balboa Park has 120 entertainers across five stages which are larger and more affordable than Los Angeles and New York City, which is in Central Park.

“Their tickets to their festivals can be over $150, we are only a $40 ticket. And all of our performers are from the LGBTQ community where a lot of other cities prioritize non-LGBTQ people who maybe cost a quarter million or half million dollars to come to their event,” said Lopez.

Since San Diego Pride is a month later than other cities, it doesn’t conflict with other Pride celebrations.

That means more than 250,000 to 400,000 people are expected to attend Pride.

The San Diego Tourism Authority says the most recent data shows, pre-pandemic, Pride made a nearly $30 million economic impact in the community.

50,000 hotel rooms were booked for Pride.

Airbnb says San Diego hosts earned a total of $4 million last year.

“But it also to a way to celebrate all of our LGBTQ+ community that works in the travel and tourism space but also the vibrant community we have here,” said Julie Coker, San Diego Tourism Authority President, and CEO.

A community that's ready to celebrate love, diversity, and equity.

“You can definitely feel the heartbeat of Pride happening right now and it's a beautiful thing,” said Girton.

If you can't make it to this year's San Diego Pride parade -- you can watch it live on CBS+.

It will be live-streamed on Saturday, July 15, starting at 10 a.m.

Evan Noorani and Jesse Pagan will be live from Hillcrest, taking you through the parade and festival in Balboa Park.

You can get the CBS+ app by searching for "CBS 8 San Diego" on Roku, Fire-TV or Apple TV.