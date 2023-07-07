How to watch the San Diego Pride Parade 2023

Here are all the ways to watch the San Diego Pride Parade, including on our streaming channel CBS8+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is proudly partnering with San Diego Pride again this year. We will be live streaming the entire parade on July 15 starting at 10 a.m. Our own Jesse Pagan and Evan Noorani will be hosting the parade in the heart of Hillcrest. Stop by and say hi!

If you are unable to attend or if you’re joining us from another part of the country or from abroad there are several ways you can share in the love and community.

When is the Pride Parade?

The parade is July 15 and rolls through Hillcrest and ends at Balboa Park. It begins at the Pride Flag at University Avenue and Normal Street at 10 a.m. Those in the parade will make their way west on University Avenue, then turn south on Sixth Avenue, before turning left onto Balboa Drive and ending at Quince Drive. The parade is 1.5 miles and is free!

How to watch the Pride Parade

CBS 8 will be live streaming the Pride Parade across our digital platforms and on our streaming channel CBS8+. Here’s how to watch:

CBS8+ on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV: https://cbs8.com/plus

CBS 8 App: https://cbs8.com/app

CBS 8 YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/user/SanDiegoNews8

CBS 8 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/News8

Why is San Diego's Pride in July?

In San Diego, Pride is celebrated in July. The reason for this – the weather. During the month of June, the forecast includes mostly gray skies and chilly weather, which has become known as "June Gloom" to those that live in America’s Finest City. In 1990, the weather turned wet and San Diego’s Pride celebration was nearly rained out. It was then decided to leave the “gloom” behind for the warmer month of July.