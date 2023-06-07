America's first openly gay soccer player fights for LGBTQ inclusivity in sports

San Diego Loyal’s Collin Martin made history in 2018 by becoming the first openly gay MLS player. Five years later, he’s celebrating himself and the sport he loves.

Tonight my team, @MNUFC , is having their Pride night. It's an important night for me — I'll be announcing that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer. #soccerforall pic.twitter.com/cOJQXfrBiv

“I didn't want to focus on that stuff, because then I think it hinders maybe someone that would be worried about what it's like in a locker room,” Martin said.

Martin said he didn’t want his announcement to focus on what he called ‘’negative homophobia’’ or ‘’overt masculinity’’ that has become synonymous with locker room culture in professional sports.

“I wanted to focus on when I first came out was how much I was supported in the locker room, how much my teammates had just treated me like any other teammate,” Martin said.

Martin was playing for Minnesota United in 2018 when he took to Twitter to announce that he was a proud and supported openly gay player in Major League Soccer.

San Diego Loyal midfielder Collin Martin, 28, made history in 2018 by becoming one of the first openly gay Major League soccer players. Five years later, Martin is still celebrating himself and the support given to him by the sport that he loves.

One of professional soccer’s biggest LGBTQ trailblazers has a lot to celebrate.

The beautiful game, for all. 🏳️‍🌈 We're honored to receive the 2023 Harvey Milk Champion of Equality Award. #StayLoyal | @LGBTCenter pic.twitter.com/zPDXEJvYfD

"They work on the education with a coach and change their mindset, and make sure that they're using the right language and they're just taking into consideration that each kid that they're working with might have a different story," Martin said. "If we acknowledge that and if we create a space where all the kids acknowledge that, then they're going to create healthier, and safer spaces for everyone to show up and do what they love. And that's play sport.”

Martin said his focus when sharing his story with the world is to help educate coaches about the importance of creating a safe space for all players in the locker room. He said that the advocacy organizations he chooses to work with share the same goal.

He's used his advocacy to create partnerships with some of the world's biggest sports brands like Adidas and Dick's Sporting Goods. Martin uses each speech and each partnership to share his story.

Martin has spent the years following his announcement fighting for LGBTQ rights, specifically in the world of sports.

San Diego Loyal SC : 'Kicking hate out of our game'

Martin joined San Diego Loyal SC in 2020 after playing for Hartford Athletic and MLS team Minnesota United.

“I've felt welcomed since the day I came here,” Martin said. “I had a lot of support from my teammates and the city, I felt very welcome.”

In his second game with the team, Martin's professional soccer experience landed him on the San Diego Loyal's starting line-up.

Despite the warm welcome by his team and his new city, an incident during a match against Phoenix Rising FC put Martin's sexuality front and center once again.

During a home match in Sept. 2020, Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Junior Flemings called Martin a homophobic slur.

In response, San Diego Loyal Manager Landon Donovan spoke to the team and subsequently walked off of the field, forfeiting the match.

"We made a vow to ourselves, to our community, to our players, to the club, to USL, that we would not stand for bigotry, homophobic slurs. Things that don't belong in our game," Donovan said on Twitter following the match.

Martin addressed the incident directly in a statement and said it was the first time in his eight-year career that a slur was directed at him during a game.

"Their collective decision to walk off the field in solidarity and forfeit the match speaks volumes of their support for me and what this organization is standing up to. Ultimately, I hope this can be another example that we have a long way to go in educating ourselves and kicking hate out of our game," the statement from Martin said.