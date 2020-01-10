SD Loyal walks off pitch in protest following homophobic slur by member of Phoenix Rising

"Last week we made it loud and clear that we do not stand for racism or homophobia. Nothing has changed this week," the team tweeted Wednesday night.

SAN DIEGO — For the second time in a week, the San Diego Loyal have taken a stand against hate speech used during a soccer match, according to tweets by the team. The team walked off the pitch Wednesday night after a member of the opposing team reportedly used a homophobic slur during the first half of the team's final regular-season game.

According to social posts by SD Loyal, the slur was directed at forward Collin Martin and the team walked off "in protest." The Loyal was up 3-1 in the match being held at USD Torero Stadium when the players took a knee before walking off the field.

We are loyal to our message, we are loyal to our players, we are loyal to our fans, and most importantly we are loyal to San Diego. #SDvPHX | #AllBlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wXkv5O7qVr — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020

The incident comes less than a week after the club announced they would forfeit a point earned in a Sept. 23 match against the LA Galaxy II after it was learned that a player on that team used a racial slur directed at Loyal player.

"Last week we made it loud and clear that we do not stand for racism or homophobia. Nothing has changed this week," the team tweeted Wednesday night.

Wednesday's game was a big one for the Loyal with a playoff berth at stake. The team entered the match in third place with 23 points in the standings, tied for second place with LA Galaxy II but LA held the tiebreaker over coach Landon Donovan’s team.

In last Wednesday's match, a Galaxy II player reportedly used a racist remark towards an SD Loyal player during play. According to a statement released by SD Loyal on Friday, "multiple referees, LA Galaxy II coaching staff and players were in the area, several of which (admittedly) heard the exchange. The SD Loyal coaching staff did not hear about the incident until the match was over."

The player on Galaxy II was later released from the team.