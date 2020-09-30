SD Loyal take the pitch for final regular-season game

Wednesday’s match is must-win for the SD Loyal so that it has improved chances to clinch the second and final postseason slot in Group B.

SAN DIEGO — The SD Loyal will take the pitch for the pitch for their final regular-season game on Wednesday. The team will take on first-place Phoenix Rising FC in a match will playoff implications.

SD Loyal comes into the match in third place with 23 points in the standings, tied for second place with LA Galaxy II but LA holds the tiebreaker over coach Landon Donovan’s team.

Wednesday’s match is must-win for the SD Loyal so that it has improved chances to clinch the second and final postseason slot in Group B. A loss or a tie and the team would need help and would have a slim chance to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season.

SD Loyal (6-4-5) is in this scenario after going unbeaten in its last six games (three wins, three ties).

SD Loyal will be without one of its best players as Elijah Martin will be serving a red card suspension.

Phoenix Rising FC comes into the match having already clinched a postseason berth with a 9-3-2 record and 29 points. It has this match plus a regular-season finale against LA Galaxy II Oct. 4.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on September 30.