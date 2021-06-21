Community outraged after Coronado High students throw tortillas at Orange Glen athletes after basketball game

After a playoff basketball game between Orange Glen and Coronado, tortillas were thrown in the direction of Orange Glen High School athletes.

CORONADO, Calif — There is outrage all over social media after tortillas were thrown at a group of predominately Hispanic high school athletes from Orange Glen following a game at Coronado High School.

Parents, coaches and local leaders say they are furious over the incident that happened Saturday night at Coronado High School.

News 8 received several messages from viewers who have seen the video on social media.

News 8 spoke with Orange Glen assistant coach Lizardo Reynoso who said, “It's disturbing. Our guys are still kind of bothered, especially a lot of our Hispanic guys, like why would they do that. They understand that there's a lot of racism and hate going on today but to top that off with a defeat after working so hard all year, it's like a slap in the face."

Coronado Unified School District’s Superintendent, Karl Mueller said he was appalled to hear of the incident. He added, “This behavior is reprehensible. We cannot allow anyone in our community to be made to feel unwelcome and we send our deep and sincere apology to the Orange Glen community.” The statement goes on to say, “swift action will be taken to address all those involved and they will be held accountable.”

Escondido Union High School District Superintendent, Dr Luis Rankins-Ibarra echoes Mueller’s statement saying in part, “We want our community to know that we expect our students to feel safe, valued and respected while participating in school-sponsored activities.”

The CIF State office also issued a statement saying they are reviewing the incident and they are working with the administration of both schools to address the matter and determine the appropriate next steps.

