San Diego man catches thief attempting to siphon gas via Ring footage

A Ring camera caught a man siphoning gas from a vehicle in a Clairemont homeowner's driveway.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man warns residents about gas siphoning after his Ring camera captured a man trying to siphon gas from a van in his driveway. The homeowner said he has since learned he's not the only resident in the Clairemont area this has recently happened to.

"It's a little unnerving," the homeowner said.

He said his Ring camera showed the man trying to steal the gas around at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When he went out to check the area, he saw his gas cap had been removed. He posted about it on social media. Neighbors responded quickly.

"Someone else posted a video that they had originally posted on August 20. Very similar looking gas can and guy. There's a guy out there taking advantage," he said.

The homeowner said he's not completely shocked by the incident as gas prices continue to climb towards record highs.

"Cost of living is tough so I'm sure that has something to do with it with high gas prices," he said.

This gas siphoning attempt came as gas prices rose again. Gas cost an average of $5.50 per gallon in San Diego on Sunday, according to AAA. That's up from the average price San Diego saw last week, last month and also last year. AAA says the national average is $3.82 per gallon.

Neighbors are staying vigilant for any repeat attempts as gas prices continue to rise.

"Probably gonna try somewhere else next hopefully they stay away from here. I have other neighbors with ring cameras so everybody is watching out for everybody," he said.

He also filed a police report and is hopeful the man will be caught soon.

AAA says gas siphoning incidents rose in California last year when gas prices hit record highs. To keep your car and gas safe, it recommends you park in a garage if you can or park in well lit areas. Locking gas caps are available for purchase as well.

Some signs that indicate you might be a victim of gas siphoning include:

The smell of gas as you approach your vehicle.

A puddle near the fuel tank.

The vehicle does not start.

The vehicle starts but the fuel gauge shows fuel is missing and/or the check engine light is illuminated.