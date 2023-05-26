x
San Diego beaches for Memorial Day Weekend: What's open, what's closed?

San Diego County has issued contact advisories or closed certain beaches due to sewage contamination.

SAN DIEGO — The unofficial start of summer begins Memorial Day Weekend, but some beaches across San Diego County are closed or have advisories against entering the ocean. 

For the most up to date water quality information, visit the county's website here.

Here's which beaches are open and closed this Memorial Day Weekend.

Oceanside Surfrider Way

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area.

Oceanside San Luis Rey River outlet

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area

La Jolla Children’s Pool 

Chronic Advisory: Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area  

Mission Bay North Cove – Vacation Isle 

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area 

Mission Bay Fiesta Island 

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area 

Mission Bay Comfort Station, at Leisure Lagoon

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area 

Ocean Beach Dog Beach 

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area 

Coronado Shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach 

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area 

Silver Strand Silver Strand Shoreline 

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area

Imperial Beach Shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Ave.

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area  

Tijuana Ocean shoreline from U.S. / Mexico border 

Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area

