San Diego beaches for Memorial Day Weekend: What's open, what's closed?

SAN DIEGO — The unofficial start of summer begins Memorial Day Weekend, but some beaches across San Diego County are closed or have advisories against entering the ocean.
San Diego County has issued contact advisories or closed certain beaches due to sewage contamination.
For the most up to date water quality information, visit the county's website here.
Here's which beaches are open and closed this Memorial Day Weekend.
Oceanside Surfrider Way
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area.
Oceanside San Luis Rey River outlet
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
La Jolla Children’s Pool
Chronic Advisory: Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
Mission Bay North Cove – Vacation Isle
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
Mission Bay Fiesta Island
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
Mission Bay Comfort Station, at Leisure Lagoon
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
Ocean Beach Dog Beach
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
Coronado Shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
Silver Strand Silver Strand Shoreline
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
Imperial Beach Shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Ave.
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
Tijuana Ocean shoreline from U.S. / Mexico border
Bacteria levels exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area
WATCH RELATED: AAA: Memorial Day weekend could be busiest at airports since 2005 (May 2023).