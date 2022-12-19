San Diego Blood Bank at dangerously low blood supply

The holiday season and supply chain issues causing a dire need for blood.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank has hit a dangerously low blood supply because of supply chain issues during the holidays and is urging the community to donate.

"If that blood is not available for a hospital patient on the table it can be detrimental outcomes," said Claudine Van Gonka, the director of community relations for the San Diego Blood Bank.

The San Diego Blood Bank typically likes to have a seven day supply of all blood types. As of Monday, they had about a day and a half supply. Van Gonka said hitting a one day supply is considered a critical level.

She said donations tend to slow down during the holidays but this year supply chain issues have created another obstacle.

"We are completely out of the special kits that are used specifically for people who donate double reds which is essentially two donations in one," she said.

This means the blood bank needs double the single unit donations to make up for it. They're needing about 1000 donors to step up in the next two weeks.

"It feels good that's why I make it a priority," said donor Justin Scholey.

He said he donates every couple months

"I'm an O negative so I'm a universal donor. They call me all the time literally the day I'm available to donate they start calling me so I realized it was pretty important," he said.

Knowing a single donation can save up to three lives keeps Scholey coming back to donate.

"I think if they can just connect to the bigger picture and imagine the people they're helping they can get over the little prick they feel," he said.

Anyone who is 17 years old and older, healthy and at least 114 pounds can donate. Call 619-400-8251 to schedule an appointment to donate or click, here.